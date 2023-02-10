Lightning Inc. Renews 61,920 SF Industrial Lease in East Houston

HOUSTON — Electrical distribution firm Lightning Inc. has signed a 61,920-square-foot industrial lease renewal in East Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2425 Broad St. was built in 1957 and totals 166,440 square feet. Michael Keegan and Andrew Laycock of Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as SL5 Urban Industrial GP LLC, in the lease negotiations. Grant Hortenstine and Drew Morris of Savills represented the tenant.