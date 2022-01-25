Lightstone Capital Provides $11.8M Acquisition Loan for San Antonio Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — New York City-based Lightstone Capital has provided an $11.8 million acquisition loan for Oak Hills Village, a 121-unit apartment complex in northwest San Antonio. The property, which is located less than a mile from South Texas Medical Center, was originally built in 1973 and offers a pool, clubhouse and a fitness center. The borrower, a partnership between investment firm The Brennan Pohle Group and San Diego-based Next Space Development, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. In addition, the new ownership will rebrand the property as The Oaks @ Medical Center.