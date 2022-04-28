Lightstone Capital Provides $14.7M Acquisition Loan for Villa Ana Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — Lightstone Capital, a New York City-based direct lender, has provided a $14.7 million acquisition loan for Villa Ana Apartments, a 176-unit multifamily complex in southwest Houston that was built in 1979. According to Apartments.com, Villa Ana offers one- and two-bedroom units and a pool, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Jim Richards of CBRE arranged the loan with Lightstone Capital. The borrower, an undisclosed, Houston-based limited liability company, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.