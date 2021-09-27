REBusinessOnline

Lightstone Capital Provides $20.1M Acquisition Loan for Houston Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Lightstone Capital has provided a $20.1 million acquisition loan for Normandy Woods, a 268-unit multifamily property located on the eastern outskirts of Houston. The property was built in the early 1980s and offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 634 to 942 square feet, according to Aparmtents.com. The borrower was Dallas-based Performance Properties. Cutt Ableson of Berkadia arranged the loan. Performance Properties has maintained an average minimum occupancy rate of 90 percent at Normandy Woods over the last decade.

