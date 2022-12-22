REBusinessOnline

Lightstone Capital Provides $28.5M Loan for Refinancing of Dallas Apartment Community

Azul-Apartments-Dallas

The Azul Apartments in Dallas totals 362 units. The property was built in 1983.

DALLAS — New York City-based Lightstone Capital has provided a $28.5 million loan for the refinancing of The Azul Apartments, a 362-unit multifamily community located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. Built on 9.3 acres in 1983, the property comprises 324 one-bedroom units and 34 two-bedroom units across 20 three-story buildings. About 35 percent (130) of the units have been recently renovated. Amenities include multiple pools, a business center, clubhouse and a dog park. Thomas Wayda, Dan Sacks and Harrison Drucker of Greystone arranged the loan. The borrower was an entity doing business as Azul Multifamily DE LLC.

