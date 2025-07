ATLANTA — Lightstone Capital has provided an $8.5 million loan for the acquisition and lease-up of a 207,000-square-foot light manufacturing building located at 3200 Lakewood Ave. SW in Atlanta. Green Dock Partners was the borrower. Situated near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on a 7.2-acre site, the single-story facility features 29-foot clear heights and multiple dock-high doors.