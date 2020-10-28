REBusinessOnline

Lightstone Group Acquires Industrial Facility in Charlotte for $34M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

At the time of sale, Clarius Park Charlotte was 50 percent leased to Power Distributors, a distributor of outdoor power equipment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lightstone Group has acquired Clarius Park Charlotte, a 400,000-square-foot industrial facility in Charlotte, for $34 million. The New York City-based buyer has rebranded the property to Lightstone Logistics Center. At the time of sale, the asset was 50 percent leased to Power Distributors LLC, a distributor of outdoor power equipment. The new building features 36-foot clear heights, 70 dock doors and immediate access to Interstates 85 and 485. Lightstone Logistics Center is located at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, two miles north of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Chris Loyd and Tom Tropeano of Avison Young represented the seller, Clarius Partners, in the transaction. Peter Rotchford of JLL arranged the acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Details of the loan were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  