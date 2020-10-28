Lightstone Group Acquires Industrial Facility in Charlotte for $34M

At the time of sale, Clarius Park Charlotte was 50 percent leased to Power Distributors, a distributor of outdoor power equipment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lightstone Group has acquired Clarius Park Charlotte, a 400,000-square-foot industrial facility in Charlotte, for $34 million. The New York City-based buyer has rebranded the property to Lightstone Logistics Center. At the time of sale, the asset was 50 percent leased to Power Distributors LLC, a distributor of outdoor power equipment. The new building features 36-foot clear heights, 70 dock doors and immediate access to Interstates 85 and 485. Lightstone Logistics Center is located at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, two miles north of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Chris Loyd and Tom Tropeano of Avison Young represented the seller, Clarius Partners, in the transaction. Peter Rotchford of JLL arranged the acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Details of the loan were not disclosed.