Monday, November 25, 2024
Outlet-Collection-Seattle_Auburn-WA
The Outlet Collection Seattle totals nearly 920,000 square feet in Auburn, Wash.
AcquisitionsRetailWashingtonWestern

Lightstone Group Acquires Outlet Collection Seattle Shopping Mall for $82M

by Amy Works

AUBURN, WASH.— The Lightstone Group has acquired The Outlet Collection Seattle, an enclosed mall located in Auburn, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. WPG sold the asset for $82 million.

Located at 1101 Outlet Collection Way, the property offers 919,446 square feet of retail space. Tenants include Nordstrom Rack, Burlington, Best Buy, Dave & Busters, Polo Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, Ulta Beauty, Coach, Nike, Adidas and Michael Kors. The mall was 98 percent occupied at the time of acquisition. Lightstone plans to implement $10 million of capital improvements and tenancy upgrades.

Nicholas King, Michele Dawson and Scott Ferguson of FFO Real Estate Advisors will manage outlet leasing at the property on behalf of the buyer, and Spinoso Real Estate Group will handle big box and mall tenant leasing. Dino Christophilis, Richard Frolik, George Good and Daniel Tibeau of CBRE’s National Retail Partners represented the seller in the deal.

