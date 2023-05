NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based development and investment firm Lightstone Group has completed the 303-room Moxy Hotel at 145 Bowery St. on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Moxy is part of the Marriott family of brands. Designed by Stonehill Taylor and AMA Group, the boutique establishment houses a Japanese restaurant, rooftop bar, piano lounge, subterranean nightclub and a lobby café and bar. Other amenities include coworking spaces and meeting and event rooms.