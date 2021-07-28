REBusinessOnline

Lightstone Group Receives $130M in Construction Financing for Manhattan Hotel Project

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Loans, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Lightstone Group has received $130 million in construction financing for Lightstone Moxy, a 303-room hotel that will be located on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. MSD Partners LP, an affiliate of the private investment firm of tech magnate Michael Dell, provided a $90 million senior loan for the 16-story project. Lionheart Strategic Management LLC, an affiliate of Fisher Brothers, provided a $40 million mezzanine loan. Tao Hospitality Group will manage the hotel, which will feature multiple food and beverage concepts. Drew Anderman and Benjamin Nevid of Meridian Capital Group arranged the financing.

