WESTWOOD, MASS. — Developer Lightstone Life Sciences is nearing completion of The Labs@128 Station, a 165,000-square-foot project in Westwood, a southern suburb of Boston. Upon completion, which is slated for the first quarter of 2024, Labs@128 Station will offer turnkey spaces that will be subdividable down to 5,000 square feet. J. Calnan & Associates is the general contractor for the project. Newmark is the leasing agent.