Lightstone Purchases Two Chicago-Area Industrial Properties Totaling 558,000 SF

BROADVIEW AND BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Lightstone has purchased two Chicago-area industrial properties totaling 558,000 square feet for an undisclosed price. The first property is a 332,000-square-foot warehouse and office building located at 2600 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview. The facility is 96 percent leased to 19 tenants. In Buffalo Grove, Lightstone purchased 990 and 1000 Deerfield Parkway, a 226,000-square-foot lab and warehouse property. The building is fully leased to Siemens. With these acquisitions, Lightstone’s industrial portfolio has grown to more than 6.5 million square feet across 15 markets. The seller was not provided.