365-Bond-St.-Brooklyn
The apartment community at 365 Bond St. in Brooklyn totals 430 units. The property was completed in 2016.
Lightstone Receives $165.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Lightstone has received a $165.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of a 430-unit apartment community located at 365 Bond St. in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn. Built in 2016, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 40,000 square feet of amenity space and 30,000 square feet of open green space. Peter Rotchford, Michael Shmuely, Nicco Lupo, Jeffrey Julien, Rob Hinckley, Steven Rutman, Jonathan Hageman and Hall Oster of JLL originated the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of Lightstone.

