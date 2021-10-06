Lightstone Tops Out 216-Room Moxy Hotel in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg Area
NEW YORK CITY — Lightstone has topped out Moxy Williamsburg, a 216-room hotel in Brooklyn. Designed by Stonehill Taylor, the property will offer amenities such as a fitness center, coworking spaces, meeting and event rooms, a rooftop terrace and multiple food and beverage concepts. Leeding Builders Group is managing construction of the project. The opening is set for late 2022.
