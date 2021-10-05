REBusinessOnline

Lightstone Tops Out 303-Room Moxy Lower East Side Hotel in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — National investment and development firm Lightstone has topped out Moxy Lower East Side, a 303-room hotel located at the junction of Manhattan’s Little Italy, SoHo and Chinatown neighborhoods. The design team includes master architect Stonehill Taylor, interior design firms Michaelis Boyd and David Rockwell, who designed the restaurant and underground lounge. Other amenities will include a coworking lounge, fitness center and three meeting rooms. Completion is slated for late 2022.

