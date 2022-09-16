REBusinessOnline

Likewise Partners Acquires Industrial Property in Suburban Milwaukee for $6.2M in Sale-Leaseback

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

Wrought Washer Manufacturing Inc. sold the property at 1901 Chicory Road and will continue to lease it.

MOUNT PLEASANT, WIS. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, Likewise Partners LLC has acquired a 134,805-square-foot industrial property in the Milwaukee suburb of Mount Pleasant for $6.2 million. Located at 1901 Chicory Road, the building features a clear height of 26 feet. Wrought Washer Manufacturing Inc. was the seller. The company will continue to occupy the entirety of the building for storage and distribution. Travis Tiede and Barry Chavin of Newmark represented Wrought Washer. Raymond Zanca and Scott Modelski of Black Bear Capital arranged acquisition financing. The transaction marks the third acquisition for Likewise in Wisconsin.

