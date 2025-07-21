Monday, July 21, 2025
Lima One Capital office headquarters
Lima One Capital will move its new headquarters to 300 E. McBee Ave. in downtown Greenville, S.C., occupying 60,000 square feet.
Company NewsOfficeSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Lima One Capital Relocates Headquarters in Downtown Greenville to 60,000 SF Office

by Abby Cox

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lima One Capital, a direct private lender specializing in financing for real estate investors, has relocated to a 60,000-square-foot office space at 300 E. McBee Ave. in downtown Greenville, which has been redeveloped by Hughes Commercial Property. Lima’s new headquarters, which is also home to Prisma Health’s corporate headquarters, STIR restaurant and Ameris Bank, will house more than 200 of its employees on the second and third floors of the building. Lima One has been headquartered in Greenville since 2011 and is relocating from its current offices at 201 E. McBee and a nearby downtown satellite location. The company had originally signed on to anchor the $1 billion Greenville County Square development but terminated its lease last fall, according to Greenville News.

