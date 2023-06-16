Lima One Capital to Lease 65,000 SF for Office Headquarters at Greenville County Square Development

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Real estate investment lender Lima One Capital has announced the $51.4 million expansion of its U.S. headquarters, which will include a 65,000-square-foot lease at RocaPoint’s Greenville County Square development in downtown Greenville. Currently located at 201 E. McBee Ave., the company will move its operations into a newly developed building at the $1 billion project. The expansion, which will create a projected 300 jobs, is expected to be complete in 2025. The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project and awarded a $500,000 grant to Greenville County to aid with the costs of site preparation and building construction. Other uses coming to Greenville County Square include Whole Foods Market and Perch Kitchen + Tap.