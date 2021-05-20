REBusinessOnline

Limestone Asset Management Acquires Two Retail Outparcels Near Orlando’s Mall at Millenia for $10.4M

ORLANDO, FLA. — Miami-based Limestone Asset Management has acquired two outparcel buildings totaling 14,075 square feet near Orlando’s Mall at Millenia for $10.4 million. The acquisitions include a 5,530-square-foot store located at 4006 Conroy Road that is leased to AT&T; and a two-tenant outparcel at 4060 Conroy Road housing a 5,045-square-foot Panera Bread and a 3,500-square-foot Shake Shack.

Mall at Millenia comprises more than 1.1 million square feet and includes anchors such as Macy’s, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s. The property is located at 4200 Conroy Road, six miles southwest of downtown Orlando.

Kevin Sanz of Orion Real Estate Group represented Limestone in the purchase. Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the undisclosed seller of the AT&T-leased store. Ocean Bank provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing.

