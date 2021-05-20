Limestone Asset Management Acquires Two Retail Outparcels Near Orlando’s Mall at Millenia for $10.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Mall at Millenia comprises more than 1.1 million square feet and includes anchors such as Macy’s, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Miami-based Limestone Asset Management has acquired two outparcel buildings totaling 14,075 square feet near Orlando’s Mall at Millenia for $10.4 million. The acquisitions include a 5,530-square-foot store located at 4006 Conroy Road that is leased to AT&T; and a two-tenant outparcel at 4060 Conroy Road housing a 5,045-square-foot Panera Bread and a 3,500-square-foot Shake Shack.

Kevin Sanz of Orion Real Estate Group represented Limestone in the purchase. Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the undisclosed seller of the AT&T-leased store. Ocean Bank provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing.