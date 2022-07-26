Limestone, Orion Buy Millenia Plaza Retail Center in Orlando for $74.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

ORLANDO, FLA. — Miami-based Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group have purchased Millenia Plaza, a 411,503-square-foot shopping center located at 4403-4467 Millenia Plaza Way in Orlando. The seller, North American Development Group (doing business as Millenia Plaza LLC), sold the property for $74.1 million. Brad Peterson and Whitaker Leonhardt of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Ocean Bank provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing in the transaction. Millenia Plaza’s tenant roster includes The Home Depot, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Ashley Furniture, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Total Wine & More and Ross Dress for Less.