Monday, February 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Pinecrest Town Center features retail and office space that was 90 percent leased at the time of renovation.
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseSoutheast

Limestone, Orion Complete $5M Renovation of Pinecrest Town Center in South Florida

by John Nelson

PINECREST, FLA. — Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group have completed the $5 million renovation of Pinecrest Town Center, a 225,255-square-foot mixed-use property located at 12651 S, Dixie Highway in the south Miami suburb of Pinecrest. Renovations at the property, which features retail and office space, included upgrades to the façade and storefronts, the installation of impact windows, improved lighting and the addition of a rooftop parking area. General contractor Tim Majors of Suncon Inc. and architect Bruce Arthur of WHA Design led the project.

Pinecrest Town Center was 90 percent leased at the time of renovations to tenants including Sage Dental, Coldwell Banker, Anacapri Italian Restaurant and Sea Siam. The property was previously renovated in 1994 and 2004. Limestone purchased the property, which was built in 1985, in 2021 for $32 million.

You may also like

Advenir Capital Underway on $93.5M Build-to-Rent Residential Community...

Fifield Cos. Begins Construction of 210-Unit Wynwood Station...

JLL Brokers Sale of 289-Room Dual-Branded Hotel in...

CBRE Arranges $11M Sale of Office/Industrial Flex Building...

Grandview, Brennan to Develop 393,796 SF Industrial Project...

Skanska Completes 375,000 SF Office Building in Downtown...

City of Round Rock to Renovate 35,000 SF...

Crow Holdings Completes 207,000 SF Industrial Project in...

Burnham Ward Properties Starts Construction of Dana Point...