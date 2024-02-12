Limestone, Orion Complete $5M Renovation of Pinecrest Town Center in South Florida

PINECREST, FLA. — Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group have completed the $5 million renovation of Pinecrest Town Center, a 225,255-square-foot mixed-use property located at 12651 S, Dixie Highway in the south Miami suburb of Pinecrest. Renovations at the property, which features retail and office space, included upgrades to the façade and storefronts, the installation of impact windows, improved lighting and the addition of a rooftop parking area. General contractor Tim Majors of Suncon Inc. and architect Bruce Arthur of WHA Design led the project.

Pinecrest Town Center was 90 percent leased at the time of renovations to tenants including Sage Dental, Coldwell Banker, Anacapri Italian Restaurant and Sea Siam. The property was previously renovated in 1994 and 2004. Limestone purchased the property, which was built in 1985, in 2021 for $32 million.