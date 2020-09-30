Limestone, Orion Purchase Two Retail Properties in Sarasota, Florida for $15.5M

SARASOTA, FLA. — A joint venture between Miami-based Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has purchased two retail properties in Sarasota for $15.5 million. The properties are located at 362 and 371 St. Armands Circle on Lido Key, four miles west of downtown Sarasota. French pastry shop Le Macaron, fashion retailer Breezin’ Up and women’s clothing store Sahara occupy the property at 362 St. Armands. Tommy Bahama occupies the space at 371 St. Armands. Florida-based Ocean Bank provided acquisition financing to the buyers. The seller(s) was not disclosed.