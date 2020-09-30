REBusinessOnline

Limestone, Orion Purchase Two Retail Properties in Sarasota, Florida for $15.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

SARASOTA, FLA. — A joint venture between Miami-based Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has purchased two retail properties in Sarasota for $15.5 million. The properties are located at 362 and 371 St. Armands Circle on Lido Key, four miles west of downtown Sarasota. French pastry shop Le Macaron, fashion retailer Breezin’ Up and women’s clothing store Sahara occupy the property at 362 St. Armands. Tommy Bahama occupies the space at 371 St. Armands. Florida-based Ocean Bank provided acquisition financing to the buyers. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  