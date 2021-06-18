Limestone, Orion Real Estate Purchase 27-Property Walgreens Portfolio for $133M

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has purchased a 27-property portfolio of Walgreens-occupied assets for $133 million.

MIAMI, FLA. — A joint venture between Miami-based Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has purchased a 27-property portfolio of Walgreens-occupied assets for $133 million. Wells Fargo provided financing for the acquisition. Kevin Sanz of Orion Real Estate Group led the buyer group. Brian Pfohl and Maury Vanden Eykel of CBRE Inc. represented the seller in the transaction. Further details on the properties were not disclosed.

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management is a real estate investment firm and an affiliate of Orion Real Estate Group, its joint venture partner in the deal. Orion Real Estate Group is a Miami-based provider of commercial real estate services.