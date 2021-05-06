Limestone, Orion Sell Tampa Bay Retail, Office Center for $5.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Retail, Southeast

Located at 1914 4th St. N in St. Petersburg, the property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to six tenants, including Outback Steakhouse and Panera Bread.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with its parent company Orion Real Estate Group, has sold a 23,031-square-foot retail and office center in the Tampa Bay area for $5.3 million. Located at 1914 4th St. N in St. Petersburg, the property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to six tenants, including Outback Steakhouse and Panera Bread.

Ben Mallah of Equity Management Partners Inc. purchased the property in a 1031 exchange. Mark Shellabarger and Ari Ravi of CBRE represented Limestone and Orion, both real estate investment firms based in Miami, in the transaction.

Limestone Asset Management originally purchased the property in June 2016 for $2.9 million.