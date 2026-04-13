Monday, April 13, 2026
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Plantation-Park-Apartments-Lake-Jackson
According to Apartments.com, Plantation Park Apartments in Lake Jackson totals 238 units and was built in 2016.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Limited Liability Company Buys Apartment Complex in Metro Houston for $31.5M

by Taylor Williams

LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS — A limited liability company doing business as 100 CS Park LLC has purchased Plantation Park Apartments in Lake Jackson, a southern suburb of Houston, for $31.5 million. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2016 and totals 238 units. Residences come in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. Select residences offer private patios or balconies. Amenities include a pool, outdoor entertainment and grilling areas, a clubhouse, fitness center, business center and a resident lounge with a game area and entertainment space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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