Limited Liability Company Buys Apartment Complex in Metro Houston for $31.5M

LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS — A limited liability company doing business as 100 CS Park LLC has purchased Plantation Park Apartments in Lake Jackson, a southern suburb of Houston, for $31.5 million. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2016 and totals 238 units. Residences come in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. Select residences offer private patios or balconies. Amenities include a pool, outdoor entertainment and grilling areas, a clubhouse, fitness center, business center and a resident lounge with a game area and entertainment space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.