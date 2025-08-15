Limited Liability Company Buys Northwest Houston Multifamily Property for $31.2M

HOUSTON — A limited liability company doing business as 14700 TP LLC has purchased Ten Pines at Summerwood, a multifamily property in northwest Houston, for $31.2 million. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2013 and totals 240 units. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with island kitchens, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, sports lounge and an outdoor lounge area. Dustin Seltzer of JLL was the listing agent on the deal.