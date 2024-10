FLORENCE, ARIZ. — A limited partnership has acquired a grocery store located at 3325 N. Hunt Highway in Florence, approximately 60 miles southeast of Phoenix. Mark Ruble, Scott Ruble, Chris Land and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the $10.2 million deal. The seller was not disclosed.

Safeway occupies the 57,860-square-foot property on a net-lease basis. Situated on 6.3 acres, the store was built in 2008.