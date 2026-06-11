Thursday, June 11, 2026
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AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Limited Partnership Sells 65-Unit Apartment Community in San Ramon, California

by Amy Works

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — An entity doing business as Bollinger Crest Apartment Investors LP has sold 4000 Bollinger Crest Common, a multifamily property in San Ramon, to Pacific Urban Investors for an undisclosed price. Keith Manson, Zach Greenwood, Mac Watson and Tate Eames of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2000, the property features 65 two-bedroom, two-bathroom residences averaging approximately 1,100 square feet. Units offer private, oversized individual garages, private balconies and patios and nine-foot ceilings.

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