Thursday, January 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Annie-Richardson-Bass-Lower-School-Fort-Worth
The Annie Richardson Bass Lower at School Fort Worth Country Day is expected to be be complete in time for the fall 2025 semester.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

Linbeck Breaks Ground on $25M Lower School for Fort Worth Country Day

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor Linbeck has broken ground on the $25 million Annie Richardson Bass Lower School at the 104-acre campus of private school Fort Worth Country Day. When complete in spring 2025, the building will be home to about 350 students in grades first through fourth. Academic facilities will include a 2,130-square-foot library, two science labs, breakout study rooms and administrative offices for support counselors and healthcare personnel, as well as a playground with a sports court. San Antonio-based Lake|Flato Architects designed the project, and Dallas-based Hocker Design provided landscape architecture services.

You may also like

Sterling Bay, Key International Propose 51-Story Office Tower...

Turnberry to Develop 39-Story Hotel-Condo Tower in Nashville

BWE Provides $16.8M in Agency Financing for Affordable...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 130-Unit Multifamily...

RIM Logistics Signs 75,123 SF Industrial Lease in...

Pocas International Buys 27,893 Industrial Building in Southwest...

VICI Properties Provides $105M Construction Loan for Margaritaville...

Partnership Acquires Former American Hotel Register Site in...

Woda Cooper Opens 60-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...