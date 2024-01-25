Linbeck Breaks Ground on $25M Lower School for Fort Worth Country Day

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor Linbeck has broken ground on the $25 million Annie Richardson Bass Lower School at the 104-acre campus of private school Fort Worth Country Day. When complete in spring 2025, the building will be home to about 350 students in grades first through fourth. Academic facilities will include a 2,130-square-foot library, two science labs, breakout study rooms and administrative offices for support counselors and healthcare personnel, as well as a playground with a sports court. San Antonio-based Lake|Flato Architects designed the project, and Dallas-based Hocker Design provided landscape architecture services.