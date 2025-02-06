Linbeck Completes $25M Lower School for Fort Worth Country Day

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor Linbeck has completed the $25 million Annie Richardson Bass Lower School at the 104-acre campus of private school Fort Worth Country Day. The 32,720-square-foot building can support about 325 students in grades first through fourth. Academic facilities include a library, two science labs, breakout study rooms and administrative offices for support counselors and healthcare personnel, as well as outdoor learning areas. San Antonio-based Lake|Flato Architects designed the project, and Dallas-based Hocker Design provided landscape architecture services. Construction began in early 2024.