Linbeck Completes 95,000 SF Academic Project at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — General contractor Linbeck has completed a 95,000-square-foot academic project at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth. Known as Arnold Hall, the four-story building houses the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine and will function as a hub for some 240 medical students, nearly 150 faculty and staff and clinicians from affiliated hospitals. Arnold Hall features a commons area, library, classrooms and faculty offices and suites, as well as anatomy and experimental labs, medical simulation suite and a clinical skills room. CO Architects designed the project, and Hoefer Welker provided engineering services.

