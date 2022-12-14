Linchris Hotel Corp. Acquires 266-Room Resort on Cape Cod

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

HYANNIS, MASS. — Linchris Hotel Corp., Massachusetts-based hospitality owner-operator, has acquired the 266-room Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis. The resort houses four food-and-beverage concepts, a waterpark, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, a pickleball court and 18,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Alan Suzuki and Matthew Enright of JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality Group, in the transaction. Greg LaBine and Amy Lousararian, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing through HarborOne Bank on behalf of the buyer.