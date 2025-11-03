Lincoln Acquires 191,000 SF Partially Occupied Data Center in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. has purchased a partially occupied data center located at 2500 W. Frye Road in Chandler. The 191,000-square-foot property offers 28MW of confirmed utility power, served by an existing and dedicated onsite Salt River Project substation. The asset features four data center halls, one of which is fully leased to a Fortune 500 enterprise user.

Lincoln plans to fit out the remaining three halls, adding 16MW of critical capacity and positioning the building for immediate lease-up, with an initial 4.2MW targeted for delivery in early first-quarter 2026. The company will also transition the project from an evaporative cooled to air cooled mechanical system, creating the potential for up to 3 million gallons of water savings per month for the City of Chandler. Additionally, the site is approved for additional development as part of an agreement initiated by the property’s previous owner.

Kristina Metzger, Ben Wobschall and Mark Krison of CBRE represented the seller in the Frye Road facility sale. Lincoln will serve as the building’s property manager, while leasing will be handled by Lincoln’s data center leasing team.