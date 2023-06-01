Lincoln Arranges Office Leases Totaling 10,400 SF at Park Central Office Building in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Lincoln Property Co. Southeast has arranged two leases totaling 10,400 square feet at Park Central, a 213,165-square-foot office building in Atlanta.

Telespecialist will occupy 9,000 square feet at the property, and Broadway Across America will occupy 1,400 square feet.

Hunter Henritze, Matt Fergus and Seabie Hickson of Lincoln represented the landlord, TerraCap Management, in the leasing negotiations. David Pope of Lavista Associates represented Broadway Across America.

Park Central underwent $3.4 million in renovations in 2018, including upgrades to building systems, common areas and amenities. The property features covered parking, an onsite café, fitness center, conference center and 24-hour security.