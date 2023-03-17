Friday, March 17, 2023
Lincoln Avenue Capital to Build Two Affordable Housing Communities in Ypsilanti, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC) is developing Huron Vista and Residences at Huron, two new affordable housing communities that will provide 156 units for families and individuals and 152 units of seniors housing in Ypsilanti. Financing came from tax-exempt bonds and 4 percent low-income housing tax credits from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority; a PILOT from the City of Ypsilanti; an equity investment from KeyBank Community Development Corp.; a construction loan from KeyBank; and a permanent loan from Freddie Mac, serviced by KeyBank. Construction is scheduled to begin this month, and completion is slated for fall 2024. Both properties will feature outdoor gathering spaces, a pool and fitness center.

