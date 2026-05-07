Lincoln Breaks Ground on Office-to-Industrial Redevelopment Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. has broken ground on Sky Harbor Logistics, an office-to-industrial conversion project in Tempe. Located at 1515 W. 14th St., the development will bring two Class A logistics buildings to the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport submarket.

Lincoln has been active on the Sky Harbor Logistics site since 2024, managing the demolition of an almost 220,000-square-foot office building and parking garage to make the parcel shovel-ready. The infill site was originally developed as an industrial property in 1977 and converted to office use in 2018.

Upon completion in spring 2027, the 16.25-acre Sky Harbor Logistics will feature a 128,105-square-foot Building A and a 127,661-square-foot Building B. Each building will offer a clear height of 32 feet, 3,600 amps of power, 44 dock doors, four drive-in doors and 266 parking spaces, as well as a shared 190-foot truck court. The facilities will also feature ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting and clerestory windows.

Designed for single- or multi-tenant use, both buildings are divisible to 32,000 square feet, with multiple architectural entries and two 1,592-square-foot office spec suites per building and HVAC installed.

The project team includes Butler Design Group as project architect and Willmeng as general contractor. Lincoln will manage all building leasing and property management for the project.