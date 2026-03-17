Lincoln, Bridge Investment Group Open 175-Unit RiverRow Multifamily Community in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Lincoln Property Co. and Bridge Investment Group have completed RiverRow, an apartment property overlooking the San Lorenzo River in downtown Santa Cruz. Located at 414 Front St., RiverRow features 175 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, including townhomes. Twenty units are designated as affordable.

Community amenities include a fitness center, bike and surf storage/repair facilities, a resident lounge with coworking spaces, a pet-wash station and two roof decks with river and ocean views. Additionally, the property features outdoor seating overlooking the river and a designated food truck space, as well as below-grade and ground-floor parking.

Totaling nearly 250,000 square feet, the three-building development also includes nine retail spaces.

Project partners include BDE Architecture, Western National Builders, DCI Engineers, Emerald City Engineers and Poppy Bank. The property is managed by The REMM Group, a Southern California-based third-party management firm recently acquired by Lincoln.