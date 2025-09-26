Lincoln Completes 1.6 MSF Windsor Commerce Park in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Lincoln Property Co. has completed Windsor Commerce Park, the company’s first-ever ground-up industrial development in the Las Vegas market. Situated on 86 acres, the 1.6 million-square-foot Windsor Commerce Park features eight buildings ranging from 49,920 square feet to 397,440 square feet.

Buildings offer rear loading and cross-dock configurations, up to 36-foot clear heights, up to 4,000 amps of power, large clerestory windows and move-in-ready speculative office suites. The property is nearly 50 percent leased with tenants including regional, national and global operators specializing in HVAC, logistics and e-commerce.

The project team includes Lee & Sakahara as architect and R&O Construction. Kevin Higgins, Garrett Toft, Jake Higgins and Kelsey Higgins of CBRE are handling leasing for the project.