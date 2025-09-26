Friday, September 26, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Windsor-Commerce-Park-Las-Vegas-NV
Windsor Commerce Park in Las Vegas features 1.6 million square feet of industrial space spread across eight buildings.
DevelopmentIndustrialNevadaWestern

Lincoln Completes 1.6 MSF Windsor Commerce Park in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Lincoln Property Co. has completed Windsor Commerce Park, the company’s first-ever ground-up industrial development in the Las Vegas market. Situated on 86 acres, the 1.6 million-square-foot Windsor Commerce Park features eight buildings ranging from 49,920 square feet to 397,440 square feet.

Buildings offer rear loading and cross-dock configurations, up to 36-foot clear heights, up to 4,000 amps of power, large clerestory windows and move-in-ready speculative office suites. The property is nearly 50 percent leased with tenants including regional, national and global operators specializing in HVAC, logistics and e-commerce.

The project team includes Lee & Sakahara as architect and R&O Construction. Kevin Higgins, Garrett Toft, Jake Higgins and Kelsey Higgins of CBRE are handling leasing for the project.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $25.2M in Financing for...

Miller Construction Underway on $31M Expansion of Sherwin-Williams...

Cresa Arranges 250,041 SF Industrial Lease in Locust...

MMCC Secures $14.5M Construction Financing for Self-Storage Project...

JLL Secures $27M Construction Loan for Retail Project...

CenterSquare Acquires 31,871 SF North Bear Crossing Shopping...

Kaufman Hagan Negotiates $3M Sale of Retail Center...

Continental Properties Completes 336-Unit Apartment Development in South...

Annex Group Breaks Ground on $25.8M Affordable Housing...