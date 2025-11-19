Lincoln Delivers Phase I of I-10 International Logistics Campus in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. has completed I-10 International Phase I, the company’s first-ever ground-up industrial development in Tucson. Valued at $80 million, I-10 International Phase I sits on 79 acres at the southeast corner of Alvernon Way and Los Reales Road, two miles from an interchange at I-10 and Valencia Road, within the Tucson International Airport submarket.

Totaling 373,811 square feet, the property includes the 158,944-square-foot Building B and the 214,867-square-foot Building C. A fully designed, 188,434-square-foot Building A and a 476,000-square-foot Building D will be developed in line with market demand, bringing the asset to more than 1 million square feet of Class A industrial space.

Buildings at I-10 International Phase I are state-of-the-art cold capable with 32-foot clear heights, 14-foot glass entrances, full concrete truck courts, generous clerestory windows and an R-38 insulated roof deck system.

The project team includes Brinkmann Constructors as general contractor and Butler Design Group and Ware Malcomb as the collaborative design team. Jesse Blum of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR is handling leasing for the project.