Lincoln Equities Breaks Ground on 332,640 SF Spec Industrial Project in Bayonne, New Jersey

Lincoln Logistics Bayonne in Northern New Jersey is slated for an end-of-year completion.

BAYONNE, N.J. — Locally based developer Lincoln Equities Group has broken ground on Lincoln Logistics Bayonne, a 332,640-square-foot speculative industrial project in Northern New Jersey. The facility will be situated on a 24-acre tract within a 153-acre waterfront site at which an 886,256-square-foot UPS shipping hub is currently under construction. Lincoln Logistics Bayonne will feature five acres of parking space that can support 195 trailers and 225 cars, or 45 trailers and 800 cars. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the project for lease. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

