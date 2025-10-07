Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Lincoln Equities Completes 204,407 SF Industrial Project in Belleville, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — Locally based developer Lincoln Equities Group has completed a two-building, 204,407-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Belleville. The site at 681 Main Street spans 15.2 acres, and the development consists of a 91,746-square-foot building and a 112,661-square-foot building, both of which feature clear heights of 36 feet. Combined, the buildings offer 43 dock doors, four drive-in doors and 4,732 square feet of office space. Lincoln Equities has tapped CBRE as the leasing agent.

