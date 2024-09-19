Lincoln Equities Completes 332,640 SF Spec Industrial Project in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. — Locally based developer Lincoln Equities Group has completed a 332,640-square-foot speculative industrial project in Northern New Jersey. Lincoln Logistics Bayonne sits on a 24-acre tract within a 153-acre waterfront site that also houses an 886,256-square-foot UPS shipping hub. In addition to a clear height of 40 feet and 66 dock doors, the property features five acres of parking space that can support 195 trailers and 225 cars, or 45 trailers and 800 cars. Construction began in May 2022. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the project for lease.