Thursday, September 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lincoln-Logistics-Bayonne
Lincoln Logistics Bayonne is situated just 800 feet from the Global Container marine terminal in Bayonne, offering direct maritime access to the Hudson River and Newark Bay.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Lincoln Equities Completes 332,640 SF Spec Industrial Project in Bayonne, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BAYONNE, N.J. — Locally based developer Lincoln Equities Group has completed a 332,640-square-foot speculative industrial project in Northern New Jersey. Lincoln Logistics Bayonne sits on a 24-acre tract within a 153-acre waterfront site that also houses an 886,256-square-foot UPS shipping hub. In addition to a clear height of 40 feet and 66 dock doors, the property features five acres of parking space that can support 195 trailers and 225 cars, or 45 trailers and 800 cars. Construction began in May 2022. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the project for lease.

You may also like

M2G Ventures Buys 150,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Hopewell, MBK Industrial Break Ground on 123,910 SF...

Alterra IOS Acquires Two Sites Totaling 7.2 Acres...

Gwinnett County Acquires 23-Acre Macy’s Site at Gwinnett...

Flagship Acquires Former Verizon Office Building in Wilmington,...

NAI Isaac Arranges Sale of 100,000 SF Industrial...

JLL Brokers Sale of 158,709 SF Shopping Center...

Zelco Properties, Haverford Retail Partners Acquire 123,000 SF...

NAI Summit Arranges $3M Sale of Former Crayola...