Monday, July 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
861-Sloan-Ave.-Hamilton-New-Jersey
The industrial development site at 861 Sloan Ave. in Hamilton, New Jersey, is located steps away from the New Jersey Transit Hamilton train station and is proximate to the Ports of Philadelphia and Newark-Elizabeth.
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

Lincoln Equities Group Receives $60.8M Construction Loan for Central New Jersey Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

HAMILTON, N.J. — Lincoln Equities Group has received a $60.8 million construction loan for a 420,024-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton. The site at 861 Sloan Ave. spans 48 acres and offers proximity to both interstates 95 and 295. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 84 loading docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 556 cars and 81 trailers. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Jason Blankfein of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through Los Angeles-based PCCP on behalf of Lincoln Equities, which is developing the property in partnership with PGIM. Cushman & Wakefield also previously arranged the sale of the site.

You may also like

Lovett Commercial Nears Completion of 106-Unit Multifamily Project...

PruittHealth Breaks Ground on $385.5M Redevelopment of Seniors...

BMC Capital Arranges $1.8M Loan for Refinancing of...

Berkadia Arranges $13M Acquisition Financing for Arcadia Decatur...

FM Capital Secures $11M Bridge Loan for Office...

BWE Arranges $45M in Financing for Metro Philadelphia...

Matthews Negotiates $10.6M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.2M Sale of Brooklyn...

Pickleball Kingdom to Open 40,500 SF Facility in...