Lincoln Equities Group Receives $60.8M Construction Loan for Central New Jersey Industrial Project

HAMILTON, N.J. — Lincoln Equities Group has received a $60.8 million construction loan for a 420,024-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton. The site at 861 Sloan Ave. spans 48 acres and offers proximity to both interstates 95 and 295. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 84 loading docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 556 cars and 81 trailers. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Jason Blankfein of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through Los Angeles-based PCCP on behalf of Lincoln Equities, which is developing the property in partnership with PGIM. Cushman & Wakefield also previously arranged the sale of the site.