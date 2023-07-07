Lincoln Equities, H.I.G. to Develop 380,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Hopewell, New Jersey

HOPEWELL, N.J. — A partnership between Lincoln Equities Group and New York City-based H.I.G. Realty will develop a three-building, 380,000-square-foot life sciences project in Hopewell, located just outside of Trenton. The site is located within Princeton West Innovation Campus, which is a redevelopment of the former campus of pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb. Th campus also features 250,000 square feet of traditional office space, and 200 acres of the site have been preserved as farmland and open public space. JLL handles leasing of Princeton West Innovation Campus. Construction is expected to begin in January. The partnership acquired the property in summer 2020.