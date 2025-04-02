Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Sixth-&-Guadalupe-Austin
Sixth & Guadalupe, a new skyscraper in downtown Austin, is essentially three buildings stacked on top of one another, visually threaded together with a single column of glass from grade to crown. The Texas Capitol view corridor shapes the buildable area of the tower and the outdoor amenities that take in the view of the historical dome and the surrounding lakes and hills.
Lincoln, Kairoi Complete 66-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential has completed Sixth & Guadalupe, an 66-story mixed-use tower in downtown Austin. Begun in 2018 and designed by Gensler, Sixth & Guadalupe features 349 apartments and 589,000 square feet of office space, a 33,900-square-foot rooftop park and ground-floor retail space for a total footprint of roughly 2.3 million square feet. Residences come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with rents starting at approximately $2,400 per month. Residential amenities include multiple pools, a fitness center, clubroom, conference facilities, media room, golf simulator, indoor theater, dog run and a rooftop lounge. Office users also have access to private terraces on each floor.

