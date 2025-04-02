AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential has completed Sixth & Guadalupe, an 66-story mixed-use tower in downtown Austin. Begun in 2018 and designed by Gensler, Sixth & Guadalupe features 349 apartments and 589,000 square feet of office space, a 33,900-square-foot rooftop park and ground-floor retail space for a total footprint of roughly 2.3 million square feet. Residences come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with rents starting at approximately $2,400 per month. Residential amenities include multiple pools, a fitness center, clubroom, conference facilities, media room, golf simulator, indoor theater, dog run and a rooftop lounge. Office users also have access to private terraces on each floor.
Lincoln, Kairoi Complete 66-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown Austin
