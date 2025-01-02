Thursday, January 2, 2025
Lincoln Market to Open 35,809 SF Grocery Store in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Lincoln Market will open a 35,809-square-foot grocery store at 660 W. 42nd St. in Midtown Manhattan. The store will be located within the River Place apartment complex and will be the grocer’s ninth overall. Scott Sher of Katz & Associates represented Lincoln Market in the negotiations for the 20-year lease. Sean Moran, Steven Soutendijk, Alan Schmerzler, Michael O’Neill and Taylor Reynolds of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Silverstein Properties. The opening is slated for the fourth quarter.

