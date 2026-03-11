Lincoln, Principal Purchase Land Near Nashville Airport, Plan 167,133 SF Industrial Project

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Lincoln Property Co. and Principal Asset Management have purchased a 13.5-acre site at 41 Rachel Road in Nashville. The buyers plan to develop Skybridge 40, a two-building, 167,133-square-foot industrial project at the site, which is located directly across I-40 from Nashville International Airport.

Demolition at the site recently concluded and sitework is underway. The co-developers plan to deliver Skybridge 40 by the end of the year or early 2027.

The design-build team includes Catamount Constructors (general contractor), Alliance Architects (architect) and Kimley-Horn (civil engineer). Lincoln and Principal have selected John Ward and Abigal Rieck of Cushman & Wakefield to lease the industrial project, which will comprise a 100,597-square-foot building and a 66,536-square-foot building.