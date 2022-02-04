Lincoln Property Acquires Two Buildings at AZ 202 Commerce Park in Chandler for $32.5M

The two buildings at AZ 202 Commerce Park in Chandler, Ariz., offer 140,372 square feet of industrial space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. has purchased two buildings at AZ 202 Commerce Park in Chandler for $32.5 million. Will Strong, Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, Phil Haenel and Greer Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, ViaWest, in the deal.

Located at 1600 S. Hamilton St. on 7.7 acres, the project features 140,372 square feet of fully leased industrial space — a 65,892-square-foot Building A and a 74,480-square-foot Building B. The buildings include 28-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, gated and secured concrete truck courts and 38 rear-load doors offering dock-high and grade-level loading. Additional amenities include an ESFR sprinkler system, LED lighting, 2,000 amps of power per building and generous car and trailer parking.

The project is adjacent to AZ 202 Commerce Park Phase I, a 106,000-square-foot, built-to-suit industrial project completed in 2018 that PODS Moving and Storage fully occupies. ViaWest Group developed all three buildings, delivering Building A and Building B in 2020.