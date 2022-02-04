REBusinessOnline

Lincoln Property Acquires Two Buildings at AZ 202 Commerce Park in Chandler for $32.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

AZ-202-Commerce-Park-Chandler-AZ

The two buildings at AZ 202 Commerce Park in Chandler, Ariz., offer 140,372 square feet of industrial space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. has purchased two buildings at AZ 202 Commerce Park in Chandler for $32.5 million. Will Strong, Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, Phil Haenel and Greer Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, ViaWest, in the deal.

Located at 1600 S. Hamilton St. on 7.7 acres, the project features 140,372 square feet of fully leased industrial space — a 65,892-square-foot Building A and a 74,480-square-foot Building B. The buildings include 28-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, gated and secured concrete truck courts and 38 rear-load doors offering dock-high and grade-level loading. Additional amenities include an ESFR sprinkler system, LED lighting, 2,000 amps of power per building and generous car and trailer parking.

The project is adjacent to AZ 202 Commerce Park Phase I, a 106,000-square-foot, built-to-suit industrial project completed in 2018 that PODS Moving and Storage fully occupies. ViaWest Group developed all three buildings, delivering Building A and Building B in 2020.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  