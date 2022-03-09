Lincoln Property Breaks Ground on 2.5 MSF Park303 Phase II Industrial Project in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Glendale, Ariz., Park303 Phase 2 will feature three buildings offering a total of nearly 2.5 million square feet of Class A industrial space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — LPC Desert West, the Southwest arm of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., has broken ground on Phase II of Park303 in Glendale. Totaling nearly 2.5 million square feet, the second phase will feature three industrial buildings fronting Loop 303.

Park303 Phase II includes Building A, totaling 629,835 square feet on 38 acres; Building B, totaling 483,300 square feet on 30 acres; and Building C, totaling 1.2 million square feet on 72 acres. Similar to Park303 Phase I, Buildings A and B are designed to quickly convert from two stand-alone buildings into one 1.2 million-square-foot facility, with 104,052 square feet of infill space, to meet the needs of a major single user.

Phase II buildings will feature 40-foot clear heights, touchless technology throughout, 25-foot glass entries, 3,000 amps of power and seven-foot slabs over four inches of crushed rock a steel. Additionally, a shear bracing will allow for highly modern, automated racking and picking equipment. The buildings will include five-foot by 10-foot clerestory windows on all elevations.

The second phase will also feature 430 dock doors, 778 trailer stalls and more than 1,556 parking stalls, as well as a basketball/pickleball court, barbecue station, shaded outdoor eating area and employee collaboration spaces.

At full build out, the Park303 master-planned industrial park will span 210 acres with the capacity to support nearly 4 million square feet of Class A industrial development. Park303 Phase I was sold in September 2021 to BentallGreekOak for $186 million.