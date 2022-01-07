Lincoln Property, Cara Real Estate Buy 198,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Westborough, Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — A joint venture between Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and Cara Real Estate, the U.S. investment arm of German firm Cara Investment, has purchased a 198,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Westborough, located in between Boston and Worcester. The sales price was approximately $20.6 million. At the time of sale, the majority of the property was leased to two tenants, NEO Tech, which produces electronics components, and Columbia Tech, which provides product development and engineering solutions to an array of industries. The seller was not disclosed.